Family member among 13 arrested in businessman kidnap case

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have arrested 13 individuals, including a family member, on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping of a businessman on Oct 13.

Johor police chief Datuk CP M Kumar said those arrested were eight local men, two foreign men, two local women, and one foreign woman, aged 23 to 58.

He said police received a report on Oct 13, regarding the kidnapping of a 59-year-old local man in front of his home in Johor Bahru.

“Following the police report, a task force was established to investigate the case, comprising the Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor contingent police headquarters (IPK) and Bukit Aman,” he said, at a press conference during the Johor IPK Community Policing programme, held in conjunction with the Deepavali Day 2024 celebration, at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters (IPD), today.

He added that a series of raids were conducted in several areas across the state, including Kota Tinggi, starting at 9 pm last night and continuing until early this morning, leading to the arrest of the 13 suspects.

“Police also seized mobile phones and ATM cards,” he said, adding that four suspects have previous criminal and drug records.

Kumar noted that 10 suspects have been remanded for seven days, until Oct 29. Police will apply for a remand order against the remaining three at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. The case is being investigated under the Kidnapping Act 1961.

“The investigation is still ongoing, so I urge the public not to speculate on the matter, as it may interfere with the police investigation,” he emphasised.

Regarding the motive behind the kidnapping, he indicated that it is still under investigation, and any potential new arrests will be determined in due course.

On Oct 19, Kumar confirmed that a police report was received, at 7.20 pm, about a man being kidnapped by several individuals on Oct 13.

He added that the report was filed immediately after the victim was released on the same day.