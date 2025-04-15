Family members, politicians , public pay last respects to Pak Lah

KUALA LUMPUR: A sombre atmosphere enveloped the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur today as the nation bid farewell to its fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, affectionately known as Pak Lah, who passed away yesterday evening.

Family members, dignitaries, and close friends gathered to pay their last respects to the late statesman from 10 am to 1 pm, with guests entering the mosque in stages.

Among those present were former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who arrived at about 10.40 am, Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, former Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, and legendary musician Ramli Sarip.

Tun Abdullah’s remains were brought from his residence, Bait Badawi, located at Persiaran Tuanku Jaafar, at about 8.10 am to the National Mosque for the final rites and funeral prayers.

Abdullah will be accorded a state funeral and will be buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at the National Mosque.

He died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday at the age of 85.

In a statement, IJN said that Abdullah was admitted on Sunday morning after experiencing breathing difficulties.