Family of six missing in Alor Setar since Saturday

ALOR SETAR: A family of six, including a six-month-old infant, has been reported missing after failing to return home since Saturday.

The disappearance of Mohd Azim Ezzat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khalijah Razman Effendy, 31, and their four children aged between six months and nine years has left relatives deeply concerned.

The family was last seen at a relative’s house in Taman Aman, Jitra, where they had spent the night. According to Mohd Azim Ezzat’s younger sister, Nur Adliah Shuhada, the family usually stayed over on Fridays.

“I assumed they had gone back to Jerlun since my brother leaves early for work as a security guard, and my sister-in-law runs a business,“ she said.

Worries grew when the mother-in-law called to say they had not arrived home. Attempts to contact them failed, and a search began.

“I heard about a Proton Saga in Sungai Korok, but the plate number didn’t match my brother’s car,“ Nur Adliah Shuhada added.

A police report has been filed at the Jitra Police Station, and social media appeals have been made. As of late Saturday night, there was still no trace of the missing family. Kubang Pasu District Police Chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim confirmed the report and stated that investigations are ongoing.