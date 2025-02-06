PETALING JAYA: A 25-year-old British software engineer has disappeared whilst backpacking in Malaysia, prompting his family to travel to Kuala Lumpur to join the search efforts.

Jordan Johnson-Doyle was last seen at Healy Mac’s Irish Bar in Bangsar on Tuesday, (May 27), where he sent a photo to his best friend around 8pm, according to Daily Mail.

He has not contacted anyone since that evening.

His mother, Leanne Burnett, became concerned when her daily conversations with her son suddenly stopped. Using iPhone tracking, she discovered his phone’s last known location was near a residential building close to the bar before the device went offline on Friday, (May 30).

“He contacts me every day without fail,“ said Burnett. “Something is seriously wrong because he knows how worried we get. Even if his phone was stolen, he knows my number and would find a way to reach us.”

The 25-year-old had been working remotely for an American company whilst travelling around the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia for approximately 18 months. He arrived in Malaysia on May 17 after visiting Vietnam and was staying at Robertson Residences in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities in both the UK and Malaysia have been notified, along with the British Consulate. Family members are now travelling to Malaysia to assist with the search.

Johnson-Doyle’s relatives are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and are asking the public to share his details widely on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that the Kuala Lumpur police will be checking any related reports and pledged to investigate the case further.