FashionValet founding couple to be charged on Thursday -Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: The founding couple of FashionValet Sdn Bhd (FashionValet) who are linked to the investment losses of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Thursday.

Confirming the matter, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted said that his party had arrested the couple today and had been granted bail to appear in court.

On Nov 28, the media reported that MACC had completed its investigation into the investments of several government entities in the company operating the e-commerce platform FashionValet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had ordered Khazanah to conduct an internal audit to investigate the investment losses worth RM43.9 million in FashionValet.

Anwar, who is also the chairman of Khazanah, said the strict order was in line with his previous announcement ordering the National Audit Department to conduct an audit of 2,000 government-linked companies (GLCs).

In 2018, Khazanah and PNB invested RM27 million and RM20 million respectively for a minority stake in FashionValet.