FashionValet: MACC finishes recording statement of founders after almost five hours

PUTRAJAYA: The process of recording the testimony of the founding couple of FashionValet Sdn Bhd related to the investment losses of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) which continued today was completed after about five hours.

The vehicle carrying the couple was seen leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here at 1.58 pm.

Also seen was the couple’s lawyer, Shaarvin Raaj Selva Kumar.

Earlier, the couple arrived at the MACC to have their statement recorded at 9.14 this morning.

Today is the fourth day of taking evidence from the couple after MACC detected a number of suspicious account transactions in the investigation into investment losses amounting to RM43.9 million suffered by Khazanah and PNB in ​​FashionValet.

Previously, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said it involved transactions made to a company linked to the founding couple of FashionValet from 2018 to last year.

MACC is also reported to have frozen several of the couple’s private bank accounts as well as company accounts worth about RM1.1 million through Op Favish on Nov 6.