12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA CITY: At least 12 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Friday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Medical sources at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the home of the Hamadeh family, killing nine Palestinians, including three children and several women. Several others, including an infant, were also injured in the attack.

Eyewitnesses reported artillery fire hitting areas west of Jabalia Refugee Camp and the town of Beit Lahia, while Israeli forces intensified the demolition of residential areas in northern Gaza, where explosions and rising smoke could be seen from central Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Palestinian medics confirmed injuries following an airstrike on a residence in the Abu Maala neighbourhood north of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

Meanwhile, an Israeli naval strike on Rafah’s coastal fishing huts killed a fisherman and wounded three others, according to medical sources at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Additionally, two Palestinians were killed and several were injured in Khan Younis when Israeli jets struck the Omran family’s home in the al-Tahliya neighbourhood.

Israel’s devastating onslaught on Gaza since October 7, last year has killed nearly 43,500 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.