Fatal crash: Muhammad Ammar Danish in stable condition - UiTM

KUALA TERENGGANU: Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, one of four Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) students involved in a tragic crash, which claimed the lives of three of his friends last night, is reported to be in stable condition.

The 20-year-old Bachelor of Accounting student is currently receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital, according to a statement from the UiTM Terengganu Branch Corporate Communications Unit, issued today.

“Based on information from the medical officer overseeing his care, he is stable and has not sustained any serious injuries. Treatment has been administered, and he has been placed in a ward for ongoing monitoring until he recovers,” the statement read.

Muhammad Ammar Danish, from Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, was accompanied by his parents during a visit from UiTM’s deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs) Prof Dr Mohd Sazili Shahibi and UiTM Terengganu Branch rector Prof Dr Mazidah Puteh, at 11.20 am.

In the 7.35 pm incident, Muhammad Ammar Danish and three friends - Ku Adib Aizat Ku Azmi, 20; Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20; and Muhammad Akhmal Md Tukirin, 25 - were involved in a tragic incident while returning to their campus on two motorcycles. They were struck from behind by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a 49-year-old woman on Jalan Pantai, in front of UiTM Dungun.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Ku Adib Aizat and Khairil Anwar, both from Selangor (Sungai Buloh and Ampang, respectively), as well as Muhammad Akhmal from Muar, Johor. All three sustained severe injuries, including broken neck bones, head trauma, and chest injuries.

The remains of the three students were claimed by their respective families this afternoon, after the post-mortem was completed at Dungun Hospital’s Forensic Unit, at 9 am.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was remanded for four days, starting today.