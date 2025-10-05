Father shocked to learn son died in fiery Kepala Batas car crash

KEPALA BATAS: A 74-year-old father was shocked to learn his son was one of two victims in a fiery car crash that went viral on social media.

The accident occurred at 7.30 am yesterday when the vehicle lost control and crashed into an earth pile before catching fire on Jalan Permatang Baru in Sungai Lokan.

Ahmad Lin @ Mustafa only discovered his 35-year-old son Mohd Fitri was involved when friends visited his home in Kampung Teluk Amboi, Kuala Muda around 5 pm yesterday.

He expressed surprise as Mohd Fitri had not informed the family about travelling to Perak with friends before the tragic incident.

Ahmad learned about the accident and the burnt car from visiting friends before rushing to Kepala Batas Hospital.

Despite losing their eighth child out of ten siblings, the family accepts the tragedy as divine will according to Ahmad.

He shared that this loss was particularly painful as he had also lost a seven-year-old daughter in a 1970s fire caused by a burning mosquito net.

The family now awaits DNA test results from the victim’s sister to claim Mohd Fitri’s remains from the hospital.

This identification process may take three weeks to a month due to the severely burnt and skeletal condition of the body.

The identity of the second victim in the crash remains unknown to authorities.

Mohd Arif, the 31-year-old younger brother of the deceased, described Mohd Fitri as hardworking and tidy.

He remembered his brother as well-liked by others but unable to drive a vehicle.

Mohd Fitri was simple, diligent with household chores and disliked mess according to his brother’s description.

The last time Mohd Arif saw his brother was the day before the accident since they lived together in the same household. – Bernama