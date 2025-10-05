India and Malaysia strengthen social security and labour cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen cooperation with Malaysia in social security, employment and labour mobility.

India’s Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held bilateral discussions with Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong during the International Social Security Association World Social Security Forum.

Dr Mandaviya congratulated Malaysia on successfully hosting the forum and reiterated India’s readiness to support Malaysia’s labour market needs through professional and skilled workers.

Both leaders underscored the importance of the India-Malaysia partnership and identified strong potential for collaboration in information technology, renewable energy and infrastructure.

India further reaffirmed its readiness to move forward on the proposed Memorandum of Collaboration between India’s Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation.

Dr Mandaviya also met with PERKESO Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and highlighted India’s rapid expansion of social protection coverage.

India’s social protection coverage has increased from 19% in 2015 to more than 64% in 2025, benefitting 940 million people.

The Minister noted India’s digital-first approach through platforms such as e-Shram and the National Career Service, which ISSA welcomed as models for global best practice.

Dr Mandaviya separately held discussions with Uganda’s Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi Ongom on talent mobility and digital infrastructure.

The discussions with Uganda also focused on strengthening economic ties in public works, agriculture and traditional medicine. – Bernama