Federal Court confirms death penalty for pharmacist murder

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s highest court has confirmed the death sentence for a Sri Aman pharmacist convicted of murdering his Chinese national wife in a brutal 2018 killing that shocked the local community.

The Federal Court sitting in Kuching today unanimously rejected the final appeal of Wong Zing Haw, 48, following comprehensive review of both oral arguments and written legal submissions. According to Borneo Post, The three-judge panel was headed by Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, sitting alongside justices Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Lee Swee Seng.

Justice Rhodzariah, delivering the court’s verdict, emphasised the exceptionally serious nature of the crime involving spousal murder.

While acknowledging the absence of direct evidence linking Wong to the killing, she ruled that circumstantial evidence was overwhelmingly convincing and that both lower courts correctly determined Wong’s defense amounted to mere denial without substance.

The apex court recognised that although legislative amendments abolishing mandatory death penalties took effect on July 4, 2023, this particular crime fell within the most severe category warranting capital punishment.

Defense counsel Orlando Chua had argued that courts now possessed discretion to impose alternative sentences under the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023. He also contended his client lacked premeditation, suggesting any criminal intent was directed toward causing grievous bodily harm rather than murder.

However, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Zain Ibrahim successfully demonstrated that all evidence clearly indicated Wong’s intention to kill his spouse. The prosecution highlighted the victim’s extensive injuries, the methodical body disposal, Wong’s elaborate cover-up attempts, and his fabrication of a missing person story as proof of murderous intent.

The court heard disturbing details about Wong’s calculated efforts to conceal the crime. As a licensed pharmacist, he possessed detailed notes about the victim’s body parts and had acquired three bottles of bleach to mask decomposition odors.

Additionally, he used a mixture of onions and lemons to disguise suspicious smells in his residence.

Mohd Zain characterised these actions as demonstrating “cruel and calculated effort to eliminate evidence” and argued the death penalty was both appropriate and necessary to reflect the gravity and cruelty of Wong’s actions.

Wong, who operated a pharmacy in Sri Aman, was formally charged with murdering his wife Yang Xi, 31, during a timeframe between 9.30am on February 25, 2018, and 4.30pm on March 3, 2018.

The case gained significant attention when Yang’s severed head was discovered washed ashore along the banks of Batang Lupar on Jalan Skait Lama on March 3, 2018.

Following police identification of the remains, Wong was summoned for questioning and immediately detained when investigators detected inconsistencies in his statements about his wife’s disappearance.

The couple had married in 2011 and were parents to two children at the time of the tragic incident.

The case represents one of the most disturbing domestic violence murders in Sarawak’s recent criminal history.