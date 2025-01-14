PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has set two days in March to hear the final appeals of six individuals convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais in 2015.

Lawyer Jasmine Cheong, representing one of the accused, former pathologist Colonel Dr R.Kunaseegaran, confirmed to Bernama that the court fixed March 13 and 14 for the hearing of the appeals.

A case management session was held today before Federal Court deputy registrar Mahyun Yusof.

The six men - Kunaseegaran, 62; money lender S. Ravi Chandran, 54; and four unemployed men, R. Dinishwaran, 33; AK Thinesh Kumar, 32; M. Vishwanath, 35; and S. Nimalan, 32 - are appealing against the Court of Appeal’s decision, which upheld their conviction for murder and the death sentences handed down by the High Court.

On July 10, 2020, the High Court convicted all of them for the murder of Morais which occurred somewhere along the way from Jalan Dutamas Raya, Sentul, to No 1, Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7 am and 8 pm on Sept 4, 2015.

Their appeals were dismissed by the Court of Appeal in March, last year. The appellate three-judge panel held that the murder was carefully planned and the condition of the deceased body when it was found showed the cruelty of all the accused persons.

Morais was last seen leaving his condominium in a Proton Perdana from Menara Duta, Kuala Lumpur, to his office at the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Putrajaya.

His body was later found in a cement-filled drum thrown into a swamp in Subang Jaya.

