Federal Court to decide final appeal in Kevin Morais murder case tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court will announce its decision tomorrow on the final appeal by six men sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

A three-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, will deliver the verdict after reserving judgment on May 14.

The bench includes Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang.

Lawyer Jasmine Cheong, representing former pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, confirmed the court notified parties of the decision date earlier today.

Kunaseegaran, 62, and five others – S. Ravi Chandran, 54; R. Dinishwaran, 33; A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 32; M. Vishwanath, 35; and S. Nimalan, 32 – were convicted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July 2020.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling in March last year.

Morais, 55, was last seen leaving his Menara Duta condominium in a Proton Perdana en route to his Putrajaya office on September 4, 2015.

His body was later found in a concrete-filled drum in Subang Jaya on September 16.