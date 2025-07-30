Federal court upholds 30-year drug trafficking sentence for self-employed man

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today maintained the 30-year prison sentence and 12 strokes of the cane for a self-employed man found guilty of trafficking 755.4 grammes of methamphetamine.

A three-judge panel dismissed Loh Fung Nian’s final appeal, ruling that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Datuk Nordin Hassan, leading the bench, stated, “We find the conviction is safe. The conviction and sentence are upheld.”

Loh, 36, was initially sentenced to death by the Shah Alam High Court in 2021 before the Court of Appeal commuted it to imprisonment last year.

The case stemmed from an incident at KLIA2 in 2019, where authorities discovered drugs taped to Loh’s thighs during a routine check.

Loh claimed he was an “innocent carrier,“ unaware of the contents, but the court rejected his defence. - Bernama