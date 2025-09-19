Federal Territories agencies mobilise post-flood aid for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: All agencies under the Federal Territories Department have received instructions to immediately mobilise post-flood aid through the Federal Territories Together with Sabah initiative.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that this initiative represents a symbol of solidarity with Sabahans facing the disaster.

“This initiative is a symbol of our togetherness with the people of Sabah,“ she said in a Facebook post today.

Zaliha expressed hope that this small step could help ease their burden and instil a spirit of hope during this difficult time.

According to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, 2,256 individuals from 710 families have been evacuated to 16 temporary relief centres as of this afternoon.

The evacuees are spread across five districts including Beaufort, Penampang, Membakut, Papar, and Sipitang.

Continuous rain since last week has caused widespread floods and landslides across the state.

The natural disaster has resulted in 14 fatalities, including one flood-related death reported so far. – Bernama