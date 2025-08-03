Female teacher loses RM226,400 to phone scam

KUANTAN: A female teacher lost RM226,400 from her savings account after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old victim claimed that it started when she received a call from someone claiming to be an officer from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) in November last year.

According to the woman, the NSRC officer told her that she was involved in a money laundering syndicate and the the call was then transferred to another individual who claimed to be a police officer.

She was then instructed to transfer some money into a given account number to facilitate an investigation by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“During the period from Dec 4 to Dec 16, 2024, the victim claimed to have transferred money in 21 transactions to three different accounts, resulting in a loss of RM226,400 from her savings,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya advised the public not to respond to suspicious calls, especially from unknown individuals asking to transfer money or for verification of personal information.