ALOR SETAR: The action of a ferry operator in cancelling the price hike for the ferry services to Pulau Langkawi has been described as a “correct and smart” decision in efforts to boost the country’s tourism sector, specifically in Kedah.

Kedah Tourism, Culture and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Salleh Saidin said that if the ferry operator had insisted on raising the fares, it would affect the state government’s efforts in promoting the Visit Kedah Year 2025.

“In efforts to boost the tourism sector in Kedah, we hope all our tourism industry partners will collaborate with the state government and not be hasty in taking any action that may affect all efforts taken to attract tourists to this state,“ he said when asked to comment on the issue of the ferry fare hike from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis.

Meanwhile, Mohd Salleh said he, however, understood the reasons behind the ferry operator’s action in raising the ferry fare, including the need to increase the workers’ salaries.

Earlier, he presented post-flood contributions to 30 recipients in the Kubang Rotan state constituency near here.

“But they have now attracted the attention of Transport Minister Anthony Loke. The minister has also announced the provision of diesel subsidy, so that is good news and brings relief to ferry operators. I am confident there will be no fare increase as long as the federal government helps and supports them.

“I am also confident that ferry operators want to help develop the tourism sector. For example, they welcomed suggestions to add small-sized ferries, and they agreed, if necessary, to be prepared to operate at night during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) next year,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd had raised its return fare from Kuala Kedah or Kuala Perlis to Langkawi by between RM3 and RM10.50 from Jan 1.

However, the company cancelled the fare increase for Malaysians while hikes for foreign tourists would still be imposed effective Jan 1, 2025.

The cancellation was made after Anthony instructed it to rescind its decision to raise the fares and issued a warning to ferry operators that they would be ineligible for diesel subsidies if they raised their fares, especially for locals and domestic tourists.