Fifth body found in Belawai boat tragedy, five still missing

MUKAH: The death toll from the Belawai boat tragedy has risen to five after another victim was recovered today.

Search operations continue for five missing individuals following the capsizing incident off Pantai Belawai.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the recovery of a boy’s body at 6 pm, approximately 300 metres from the accident site. His age remains undetermined.

“Five victims have been confirmed dead, five are still missing, and seven were rescued. All missing victims are adult males,” said a department spokesperson.

The boat, carrying 17 Indonesian nationals, capsized yesterday afternoon while travelling from Kampung Belawai fishermen’s jetty to the Zion Pelita Coconut Plantation jetty.

Survivors include four men, two women, and a boy.

Earlier victims recovered included two adult women, a boy, and a girl. Search efforts, covering a three-kilometre radius, involve multiple agencies, including the police, maritime enforcement, and local volunteers.

Operations were suspended at 6.40 pm and will resume tomorrow. - Bernama