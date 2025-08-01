Filipino man caught using fake pass to exit Sabah at KKIA

PUTRAJAYA: A 21-year-old Filipino man was caught attempting to leave Sabah using a social visit pass with fake endorsements at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA). The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) detained him during a routine inspection.

Authorities discovered the pass had falsified entry and exit stamps dated July 28 and July 30. “No matching records were found in the Immigration Department’s system, confirming the endorsements were forged,“ AKPS stated. The suspect was arrested for allegedly misrepresenting his stay duration in Malaysia.

Investigators also found two boarding passes in his possession—one for a Kuala Lumpur flight on July 30 and another to Manila the next day. AKPS is probing whether these were part of a broader scheme to bypass immigration controls.

The suspect has been handed to Kota Kinabalu Immigration’s Enforcement Division for further action under Section 56(1)(l) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. “AKPS remains vigilant against document fraud to protect national security,“ the agency emphasized. - Bernama