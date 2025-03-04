Auto ConneXion widens local footprint

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Auto ConneXion Ford (Auto ConneXion), the sole distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, sustained its sales momentum in 2024, reflecting consumer confidence in the brand.

Among the year’s key highlights were the successful launches of the Ford Ranger StormTrak limited edition and the XLT Plus Special Edition, with both models gaining significant interest in the market.

Auto ConneXion has also established a strong presence across Malaysia, introducing nine new showrooms and upgraded facilities nationwide.

Among its latest facilities are Millennium in Kuantan, 2S centres in Kapit and Mukah, as well as the largest 3S showroom in Penang.

Sime Motors managing director of Southeast Asia Jeffrey Gan said 2024 has been a significant year for Auto ConneXion.

“As the sole distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, our achievements marked by multiple industry awards and improved customer experience, reflect our dedication and quality of service.

“Our continued investment in strengthening our presence through showroom expansions and facility upgrades demonstrates our long-term vision and positive outlook for the market,” he said in a statement.

Several dealerships have undergone Ford Signature upgrades, bringing a refreshed customer experience at the Seremban (Trio Mantap), Kuala Terengganu (I-Expert), Kuala Lumpur (Capital Intertrade), Klang (Semangat Anggun), Sibu (Sibu Ngu Bothers) showrooms and the largest 3S showroom in Penang.

To complement this expansion, service-only facilities have been established in Kapit and Mukah to cater to the specific needs of customers in East Malaysia.

Plans are also underway to establish new 3S centres in 2025, namely Supreme Priority Kluang in Johor and Millennium Automart Jalan Kuching in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, several facilities are set to be upgraded including ALV Auto World, Trio Mantap Kajang, Tugu Etika and TB Automotive by year-end.

Auto ConneXion’s strategic expansion and the implementation of the enhanced Ford Guest Experience digital processes at the dealer level ensure optimised efficiency across its branches in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Kuching and Penang.

Moving forward, Supreme Priority Kluang, Sing Kwung Melaka, Boston Auto Kota Kinabalu, and I-Expert Kuala Terengganu are targeted for completion by the first half of 2025.

Auto ConneXion managing director Turse Zuhair said the company’s highly trained team of sales and after-sales professionals ensures that customers receive outstanding service and technical expertise at every touchpoint.

“With a strategic focus on innovation and service upgrades, Auto ConneXion will continue to set new benchmarks, and we are optimistic in sustaining this momentum in 2025, building on Ford’s leadership position as the number one pickup truck brand in Malaysia,” he said.