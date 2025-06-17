Final respects for Palanivel to be held at Bangsar residence tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The final respects for former MIC president and former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, will be held at his residence in Jalan Bangkung, Bangsar here tomorrow.

His wife, Datin Seri P. Kanagam, said the family welcomes friends, acquaintances and members of the public to pay their last respects from 9 am to 9 pm.

Kanagam said her husband had been admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) a week ago due to a bacterial infection and died at 8.40 am today.

“When he breathed his last, our children and I were by his side, except for one son who is working in Australia. He is currently on his way back,” she told Bernama when met at the family residence today.

She said the remains are currently at the Forensic Department of HKL and are expected to be brought home tonight.

Kanagam said the religious rites for her husband would be held at the residence on Thursday, before the remains are taken to the Sentul Crematorium for the final rites.

Born on March 1, 1949 in Penang, Palanivel began his career in 1973 as a research officer at the National Museum under the Bujang Valley Project, before joining the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as a senior journalist in April 1977.

In 1984, he served as a sub-editor at the Economic Service and later as news editor of general news, before being seconded as press secretary to then Works Minister Tun S. Samy Vellu from 1987 to 1990.

Palanivel had been active in politics through MIC since the early 1970s and contested his first General Election in 1990.

He won the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat in the 1990 General Election and remained the MP there for four consecutive terms until his defeat in 2008.

Palanivel then made a return to Parliament in 2013 as Cameron Highlands MP.