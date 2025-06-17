Israel says struck missile sites in western Iran

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday its forces struck several locations in western Iran, hitting “dozens” of missile launchers as the arch-foes traded fire for a fifth straight day.

“A short while ago, the Israeli air force completed a series of strikes in western Iran,“ a military statement said. “As part of the strikes, a number of sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were struck.”

The Israeli military said earlier Tuesday that it killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in an overnight strike on a “command centre in the heart of Tehran” -- just four days after his predecessor, Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed in a similar Israeli raid.

It also said it had targeted multiple missile and drone sites in western Iran overnight, including infrastructure, launchers and storage facilities, with black-and-white footage showing some of them exploding.

Iranian media reported two explosions in the western city of Tabriz.

Despite mounting calls to de-escalate, neither side has backed off from the blitz that began Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented aerial campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.