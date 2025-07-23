Fire department controls 80% of Kuala Kubu Baharu forest blaze

KUALA KUBU BAHARU: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has successfully contained about 80 per cent of a fire at a secondary forest in Jalan Genting, Kuala Kubu Baharu.

The blaze, reported by the landowner at 6.26pm yesterday, involved a 60-acre area and required immediate intervention.

Selangor Zone 6 chief senior fire superintendent II Mustakim Rimon confirmed that 37 personnel from the Kuala Kubu Baharu and Rawang fire stations were deployed.

“Upon arrival, we found the fire involved a secondary forest, not a forest reserve,“ he said.

Challenges included difficult terrain and limited access.

Fire engines could not reach the site directly, forcing crews to carry equipment manually for about two kilometres.

The JBPM Air Unit was activated, deploying an AW189 helicopter for aerial firefighting.

“A total of 6,000 litres of water was used to douse the flames,“ Mustakim added.

Drones with heat-sensing cameras helped identify hotspots for targeted firefighting efforts.

“The hilly terrain and windy conditions accelerated the fire’s spread,“ he noted, urging the public to avoid open burning in high-risk areas.

Secondary forests, which regrow after disturbances like logging or fires, are more susceptible to blazes than primary forests.

The JBPM continues monitoring to prevent reignition. – Bernama