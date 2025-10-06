KUALA LUMPUR: An administrative building at Sekolah Menengah Sains Alam Shah in Cheras was destroyed in a fire early today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, in a statement said it received an emergency call at 4.15am alerting them to the incident

“In response, 44 firefighters and officers from the Bandar Tun Razak, Jalan Hang Tuah, Cheras, and Sentul Fire and Rescue Stations were deployed to the scene, along with seven fire engines and an ambulance,” the statement read.

The affected building housed several facilities, including the teachers’ room, meeting room, records room, laboratory, and other offices.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 5.08am, and it was fully extinguished by 6.18am.

No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire and the estimated damage are still under investigation.