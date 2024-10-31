Fire destroys warehouse in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: A warehouse storing tyres, batteries, and buggies in Taman Perindustrian KIP, Sungai Buloh, Selangor, was destroyed in an early morning fire, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said that there were no casualties.

“Firefighters received an emergency call at 12.54 am, and the blaze was successfully brought under control by 2.07 am. The fire destroyed approximately 85 per cent of the warehouse,” he said in a statement, today.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the firefighting operation involved teams from eight fire and rescue stations, supported by 13 nearby volunteer firefighters, the police, and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The cause of the fire, and the estimated total losses, are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam Zone chief Senior Fire Supt 1 Ahmad Zaidi Safuan said that piles of flammable materials, such as tyres and various types of batteries, made it challenging for firefighters to fully extinguish the fire.

He noted that the team encountered additional difficulties entering the warehouse due to debris from the damaged structure blocking their path.

As a result, they employed an aerial ladder platform to fight the fire from above.

“The fire department has also requested that a company representative provide an excavator to clear the debris, enabling firefighters to fully extinguish the fire,” he said when met at the scene today.

According to Ahmad Zaidi, the warehouse, which stored tyres, batteries, and buggies, was completely destroyed, with only the front portion of the three-story office building spared.

“When firefighters arrived at 1.13 am, the fire had already reached a height of over three floors. However, it was brought under control by 2.07 am,” he added.