KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire Services Bill (Amendment) 2025, set to be tabled towards the end of the current Parliament session, aims to strengthen the regulatory framework for volunteer fire brigades, fire safety consultants and related services to ensure greater public safety and more efficient fire services.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that the Fire Services Act 1988 [Act 341] is legislation designed to make necessary provisions for JBPM.

This is to ensure that JBPM can function effectively and efficiently to protect lives and property from the risks of fire, emergencies and other related purposes.

“The main focus of the amendment is to address issues and challenges related to the management and regulation of the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), fire safety consultants and fire safety consulting firms.

“It also involves competent individuals and fire safety contractors, fire prevention equipment or fire safety installations, training providers and instructors as well as private fire brigades,” the statement read.

It said the amendment to Act 341 is also essential for enabling JBPM to grow in line with the government’s vision of making fire services more accessible to the public.

At the same time, it aims to ensure public safety and national sustainability through the protection of lives and property from fire and emergency risks, JBPM added.