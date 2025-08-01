Firefighters battle bushfire in Port Klang near industrial area

PORT KLANG: Firefighters are still battling a 0.8-hectare bushfire in Pandamaran, Port Klang, as flames spread near an industrial area. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed that firefighting efforts have been ongoing since their arrival at the scene around 7.20 pm.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, the department’s Operations assistant director, stated that they were alerted to the incident at 6.58 pm. “A team from the Andalas Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched,“ he said. The operation involves eight firefighters working to contain the blaze.

Earlier, an 11-second video showing intense flames circulated on social media, raising concerns about the fire’s proximity to industrial facilities. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire. - Bernama