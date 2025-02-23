PETALING JAYA: It was a harrowing ordeal for a dozen people after they were trapped in an elevator at a hotel in Kulim, Kedah, yesterday.

The victims, which included three children and a baby girl, subsequently issued an emergency call at 9.26pm, with the Fire and Rescue Department personnel arriving at the scene within 180 seconds.

According to New Straits Times, Kulim Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hamizul Azwan Hamdan said all victims were safely rescued, with no injuries reported.

“Upon arrival, we found 12 individuals trapped in the elevator on the first floor of the hotel.

“The group comprised two women, six men, three children, and a baby girl.

“The rescue operation involved extracting the victims through the ceiling and evacuating them via the second-floor lift door,“ he was quoted as saying in a statement today.

Additionally the operation was also aided by Health Ministry personnel and the police.

Hamizul said all victims were stabilised by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team from the Kulim Fire Station and Health Ministry personnel before being handed over to the police.

The operation, he added, was concluded at 11.27pm.