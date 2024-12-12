Firemen rescue four individuals trapped when fishing in Sitiawan

IPOH: A fire brigade team rescued four individuals who were trapped in swift water while fishing under the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Bridge, Sitiawan in an incident early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said his party received information about the incident at 1.13 am.

“We received information that there were four victims consisting of two men and two women trapped under the bridge while fishing.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the water level was knee-high and the water was rising and swift,“ he said in a statement.

He said the operations chief and team from the Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station then lowered a boat from the nearby jetty and carry out the rescue.

The victim was handed over to the police for further action, he said.