First floor of Merlimau’s SMK Dang Anum building destroyed in fire

JASIN: A fire early this morning destroyed three classrooms and a teachers’ room at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum in Merlimau.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Zaidi Ma’at said they received an emergency call at 5.36 am, and a team was deployed immediately to the scene.

“This early morning fire destroyed 80 per cent of the school’s first floor, which was undergoing electrical system renovations. It involved three classrooms and one teacher’s room, measuring 80 by 60 square feet,“ he told reporters at the scene today.

Zaidi added that the fire was contained within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The operation involved 19 personnel from the Merlimau, Jasin, Padang Temu, and Bukit Katil Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP).

Present at the scene were State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs executive councillor Datuk Rahmad Mariman and Melaka Education Department Director Mahfudzah Mohamed Noor.

Rahmad said the affected building, a former hostel converted into classrooms, was undergoing a wiring upgrade and that the incident did not disrupt learning activities, with students relocated to other classrooms.

“Students have been informed that the school will be closed for one day today as an emergency holiday,“ he said.