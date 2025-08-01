First Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk set to be launched tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The first Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk, the latest initiative designed to streamline public access to government services, will be officially launched at the Alamanda Shopping Centre here tomorrow.

Mohd Khalid Mohamed Latiff, director-general (MADANI Monitoring Unit), at the Prime Minister’s Office, explained that the kiosk will feature over 90 government services, delivered through six kiosks representing various agencies and companies.

He said these involve kiosks from the Road Transport Department, Pos Malaysia, Companies Commission of Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Employees’ Provident Fund and MyDigital ID.

“This initiative aims to bring together a diverse range of government and private sector kiosks in one central location, ensuring easier access for the public,” he said.

He also highlighted that this project is part of the 2025 Budget initiative, championed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with a focus on swift and efficient implementation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to officially launch the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk at 3 pm tomorrow.

Previously, Anwar reportedly said that the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk initiative will consolidate various government service kiosks in 38 strategic locations including shopping malls, allowing the public to access government services beyond regular office hours.