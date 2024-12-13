KUALA LUMPUR: The first transmission of green electricity with a capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) from Malaysia to Singapore began today, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

PETRA said the distribution followed the signing of the Renewable Energy Supply Agreement (RESA) between Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sembcorp Power Pte Ltd (Sembcorp Power) on Dec 9, 2024.

“The cross-border supply of green electricity from Malaysia to Singapore is the result of a bid through the Energy Exchange Malaysia (ENEGEM) in June 2024 and part of PETRA’s initiative under the Cross-Border Electricity Sales for Renewable Energy Scheme (CBES RE),“ it said in a statement here today.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Transition Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, together with the top management of PETRA, the Energy Commission and TNB, were present to witness the historic moment of the cross-border trade of green electricity between Malaysia and Singapore at the National Load Dispatch Centre at TNB’s Bangsar headquarters.

According to PETRA, TNB as a national utility company, is responsible for channelling green electricity from the national electricity supply system to Singapore’s electricity supply system through Sembcorp Power Company, which is the holder of the electricity import license in the neighbouring country.

“The distribution of electricity is done through the existing interconnection network between the two countries,“ according to PETRA.

PETRA said it is confident that implementing the cross-border green electricity supply initiative will support the country’s energy transition aspirations and contribute to Malaysia’s commitment to leading the regional electricity supply integration initiative through the implementation of the ASEAN Power Grid.