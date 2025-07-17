Fisheries Act 1985 amendments to increase fines, protect marine habitats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fisheries Act 1985 is set for amendments to strengthen enforcement, increase penalties, and safeguard marine ecosystems.

The proposed changes, expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, aim to align Malaysia’s regulations with regional standards while addressing habitat destruction and food safety concerns.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, highlighted that the amendments will introduce stricter controls on harmful fishing practices, such as the use of dragon nets, which damage fish spawning grounds.

“This act is mostly to strengthen existing enforcement including tighter surveillance of waters. Many new policies are being advocated by stakeholders for amendment,“ he said.

The revised act will also impose higher fines for violations, bringing Malaysia’s penalties in line with those of neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Thailand.

“The existing fines are also lower when compared to Indonesia and Thailand. Therefore, this amendment will coordinate and strengthen the enforcement aspect,“ Mohamad added.

Additional measures include a ban on fishing in polluted waters and mandatory inspections of catches to ensure food safety.

The amendments will also reinforce protections for endangered species, such as turtles, by prohibiting their sale.

“This will be detailed in the amendment to the act to ensure that the species does not become extinct,“ he said.

The draft amendments were finalised after consultations with industry stakeholders and elected representatives.

The first reading is scheduled for the upcoming parliamentary session, with the second reading expected in August. - Bernama