JERTIH: A fisherman who was reported missing after falling from his boat in the Sungai Keluang estuary at 10am today was found drowned this afternoon.

Besut Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Muhammad Azrul Izzham Zulkifli said a report about the incident was received at about 10.15am before a search and rescue (SAR) team was deployed.

“The body of the victim, Mohd Fatihil Asrol Mat Zailani, 39, was found washed up in the estuary by rescue teams at around 12.40pm.

“It is understood that the victim was thrown into the sea while returning to shore after his fiberglass boat was hit by strong waves,” he said when contacted today.

He said the SAR operation involved a total of 41 personnel, including firemen, police officers and members of the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The victim’s body was later handed over to the police.