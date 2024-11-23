Fisherman found drowned after falling off vessel

SHAH ALAM: A 59-year-old fisherman reported to have fallen into the sea near Pulau Ketam on Thursday was found drowned.

Selangor Maritime director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the body of Chia Hap Swa was discovered at 8.1 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Ketam at 10.45 am yesterday.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Muhaimin said that according to the information received, the victim had gone fishing with a friend before falling overboard and was swept away by the current.

He urged the public to channel any information, complaints or maritime emergencies to the Selangor Maritime Operations Centre at 013-6606652 or the emergency line 999 for immediate response.