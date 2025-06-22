PETALING JAYA: Police have detained five individuals in connection with a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a local man at a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, on June 13.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the five suspects were arrested in the capital on June 16 but have since been released on bail after their statements were recorded to assist investigations.

However, he said no arrests have been made regarding the Cheras shooting case, and police are still tracking and identifying suspects related to that incident.

“So far, for the Brickfields case, we have recorded statements from 18 witnesses, while for the Cheras case, we have recorded statements from 20 witnesses,“ he said when contacted by the Malay daily today.

He said both cases are believed to be motivated by clashes between secret society groups, as both victims under investigation have backgrounds linked to such groups.

Based on checks on both victims, investigations point to conflicts between groups with backgrounds related to such activities, though police are still conducting further investigations.

Media previously reported two shooting incidents that occurred within four days in the capital, believed to be due to disputes between suspects and victims.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was reported as saying both shooting cases were the result of problems that occurred outside Kuala Lumpur which carried on into capital.

Preliminary police investigations revealed the shooting involving two men in front of a shopping complex on Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras, at midnight last Monday was believed to be linked to smuggling activities in Sibu, Sarawak.