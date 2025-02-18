JASIN: Five family members who tragically lost their lives in a house fire in Kampung Berangan Enam, Umbai last Thursday were buried together in one grave, here tonight.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Laila Fathinah Mustapa, who was five months pregnant, and her four children, Nur Damia Batrisyia Abdullah, 13, Izz Daffa Hafizuddin, 7, Nur Dalilah Khadijah, 6, and Izz Danish Fathi, 4.

The remains of the five who perished in the fire was laid to rest at the Wakaf Haji Johari Bakar Muslim Cemetery at 10.45 pm with around 1,000 villagers in attendance.

The surviving father, 35-year-old Muhammad Khairuddin Sa’ari, was assisted by two villagers as he arrived for the funeral.

Following the burial, the talkin was recited by the Mufti of Melaka, Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil.

Earlier, the bodies were brought from the Jasin Hospital to Masjid Baitulrahman at around 8pm, where funeral prayers were led by Abdul Halim, with about 500 congregation members present.