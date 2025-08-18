Five minors to face charges in Zara Qairina bullying case

KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has confirmed that five minors will face charges in the Kota Kinabalu Juvenile Court this Wednesday.

The charges relate to the bullying case involving Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

“Yes, all of those who will be charged are under the age of 18,“ he told Bernama today.

The teenagers will be prosecuted under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code.

This section covers offences involving threatening, abusive, or insulting words or communication.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to its severity.

Legal experts highlight the importance of addressing bullying through proper judicial processes.

The Attorney-General’s statement ensures accountability in this high-profile incident. - Bernama