Five MOUs worth RM1 billion signed for Melaka at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

MELAKA: Five memorandums of understanding worth one billion ringgit were signed between Melakan agencies and Japanese counterparts during World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh confirmed two agreements involved Melaka Corporation, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka and the State Mufti Department partnering with Kansai University.

These collaborations will focus on research into natural disasters and thunderstorm effects along the Straits of Malacca coastline.

An additional memorandum covers agricultural exports including durian, jackfruit, pineapple and watermelon from Melaka to Japan.

Melberic brand Buah Melaka juice products will also enter the Japanese market through this arrangement.

The final agreement involves biofuel oil production through a partnership between a Melaka company and a Japanese firm.

Ab Rauf stated these one billion ringgit agreements will strengthen Melaka’s position as a preferred global investment destination.

He officially launched Melaka Week at the Malaysia Pavilion during the Osaka exposition.

Eight competitive small and medium enterprises from Melaka are promoting their products globally throughout the two week event.

The Chief Minister expressed hope these local products would become sources of national pride on the world stage. – Bernama