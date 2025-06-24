SEPANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the cancellation of several Malaysian flights to the Middle East following airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar earlier today.

Loke confirmed that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued due to safety concerns for aircraft flying over the conflict zone. “The NOTAM was issued because there was a war conflict... so of course there was a risk to air travel,“ he said during a press conference.

He added that no airline is permitted to operate in the closed airspace. Airlines have been instructed to implement mitigation measures to safeguard passenger safety and flight operations.

“These mitigation measures include providing temporary accommodation while waiting for airspace to reopen,” he said.

Loke also noted that the situation had disrupted flight paths to Europe, with airlines forced to avoid the Middle East corridor.

“Many airlines are now using longer, alternative routes via northern airspace, including over Afghanistan. This shift began as early as two weeks ago,” he explained.

The airspace closures followed a large-scale missile strike by Iran on the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.

The attack came in retaliation for a US airstrike on Sunday, which targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, marking a sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

Several Arab countries responded by temporarily closing their airspace late Monday as a precautionary measure amid heightened tensions.

However, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have since reopened their airspace and resumed normal flight operations.

A check by Bernama at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) found that flight departures to the Middle East have resumed.

As of 4 pm today, no new cancellations were reported, although some flights experienced delays, including Qatar Airways flight QR845 to Doha, initially scheduled for 8.20 pm.

Earlier, Malaysia Airlines cancelled two flights to Doha - MH164 and MH160R - believed to be due to the temporary airspace closure over the region.