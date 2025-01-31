PETALING JAYA: The glass water slide at i-City, which recently went viral after a floating tube suddenly fell and hit visitors, has not received approval from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) for operations.

MBSA’s Head of Corporate and Public Relations, Mohd Azhar Mohd Sharif, stated that the council had issued a notice to stop construction, but it was ignored.

“As a result, the local authority (PBT) issued a fine to i-City on November 14, 2024,” he said.

“This ride has not been approved for operation. They (i-City) need to submit a planning permission (KM) application and a temporary permit.

“i-City was fined for not applying for approval before operating. A stop-work notice was issued during construction, but they did not comply, so MBSA issued a fine.

“The stop-work notice and fine were issued on November 14 last year. This ride will be ordered to cease operations,” he told Sinar Harian on Thursday.

Previously, a 15-second video went viral on social media, showing the incident where a floating tube from the 60-meter-high (m) and 600m-long glass water slide at Menara SkyCity, i-City, reportedly fell and hit visitors.

The incident has raised public concern, with many questioning the safety of rides at the theme park.