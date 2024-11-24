Flood in Bukit Rambai, residents claim water rose rapidly

MELAKA: Flood-hit residents in Bukit Rambai here, claimed that water rose rapidly and inundated their homes last Friday, following prolonged heavy rain for over two hours.

Mohd Firdaus Ab Shukor, 40, from Taman Rambai Utama, said this was the second time flooding occurred since he moved to the housing area in 2019, with the first incident happening three years ago.

Firdaus said he rushed home from work and saved valuable items, including important documents after being informed by his wife about water entering their kitchen.

“Water started rising around 5 pm on Friday, reaching knee level outside the house and about one-foot deep inside.

“We are concerned about the safety of our young children if they play in the floodwaters, so we decided to move to a temporary relief centre (PPS) that night,” he told reporters at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Minyak 2, here today.

Rosnah Mamat, 61, also from Taman Rambai Utama, said she anticipated her house, which is located near a river, would be flooded after noticing the drain in front of her house filling up with water due to heavy rain.

Rosnah, who lives alone, said she was grateful to have caring neighbours who helped her relocate to a safer area.

“The water rose quickly in just about an hour, but I was prepared with essential items because of my past experience in a similar situation a few years ago.

“Every time it rains heavily, I worry that my house will be flooded, especially at night, so I have to be extra cautious. I have also not bought any new furniture after the previous incident,” she said, adding that she hopes the authorities will take appropriate measures to address the frequent flooding in the area.

Meanwhile, Raudah Halimar, 48, from Taman Rambai Jaya, said the water reached knee level around her home after two hours of continuous downpour.

“Alhamdulillah, everyone is safe. We are grateful to all parties who have provided much-needed assistance at the PPS,” she said.