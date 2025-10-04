Flood relief centre opens in Pokok Sena sheltering 200 victims

ALOR SETAR: A temporary relief centre was opened in Pokok Sena last night to shelter 200 flood victims from 50 families.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain confirmed all victims from Mukim Gajah Mati, Mukim Tualang and Mukim Derang are housed at the Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall.

The centre began operations at 11 pm to assist displaced residents.

Affected areas include Taman Puteri, Kampung Sungai Durian, Kampung Temusu and Kampung Pulau Nyor.

Three rivers in Kedah have reached dangerous water levels according to official monitoring.

These rivers are Sungai Nawa in Kampung Pokok Sena Lama, Sungai Chepir in Titi Pekan Sik and Sungai Ketil in Kampung Bongor.

Three additional rivers are currently at warning levels requiring continued vigilance.

The rivers at warning levels are Sungai Muda in Ampang Jajar, Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata and Sungai Naka in Naka.

Flooding occurred across several state areas following persistent heavy rain since 2 pm yesterday.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force continues to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to affected communities. – Bernama