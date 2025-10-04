Education Ministry cancels rugby tournament after student death

IPOH: The Education Ministry has cancelled the 2025 National-Level Fully Residential Schools Rugby Sevens Championship following a student’s death during the tournament.

The ministry announced the cancellation in a statement today after the tragic incident occurred yesterday.

The championship was scheduled to continue until tomorrow but will now be rescheduled for a later date.

According to the ministry, the student collapsed during a match and received initial treatment from the medical team on duty.

Medical personnel provided emergency care before rushing the student to a hospital.

Hospital staff pronounced the student dead upon arrival.

The Education Ministry has expressed its deepest condolences to the student’s family. – Bernama