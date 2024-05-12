TUMPAT: Flood relief goods should be channelled through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), to ensure efficient and equitable distribution, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She highlighted concerns about overlapping aid, where some flood victims received duplicate donations, while others were left out.

“I have received reports that some flood victims have received duplicate aid and goods,” she said during a press conference after visiting flood victims at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Tumpat 2, today.

Nancy added that, while contributions from external parties are welcome, they should be coordinated through authorities like NADMA to prevent inequities in distribution.

She highlighted that when donations are repeatedly provided to the same individuals, others in need may be overlooked, leaving them without essential assistance.

“Therefore, we must prevent this from recurring. Today, we have come to evaluate what needs to be prioritised for the next wave,” she said.

Nancy added that additional essential supplies had been stocked at storage depots, to prepare for the next wave of floods, which could occur at any time.

She also noted that her ministry is identifying other forms of assistance required by flood victims, including deploying teams to help clean and restore flood-damaged homes.

Nancy mentioned that a national-level meeting has been convened to prepare for the next wave, which is anticipated to be more severe.

“Insya-Allah, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will be there. We will not let the people face this hardship alone,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast a monsoon surge from Dec 8 to 14, which is expected to bring continuous rain to the eastern regions of Peninsular Malaysia during this period.