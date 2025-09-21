Flood situation improves in Sabah, unchanged in Sarawak this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sabah shows significant improvement while the number of victims in Sarawak remains unchanged as of this afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported a decline to 130 victims from 31 families compared to 439 people from 128 families this morning.

Only two temporary relief centres remain operational in the districts of Penampang and Papar.

The Papar relief centre now shelters only seven people while Penampang still houses 123 victims.

Flood conditions in Membakut have improved with two relief centres closing this afternoon.

Only three villages remain affected with one in Penampang and two in Papar.

In Sarawak, the National Disaster Control Centre portal shows 16 people from five families still sheltering at Dewan Suarah Marudi in Miri.

The river level at Long Teru station stands at 8.69 metres, above the 8 metre danger level but showing a declining trend.

The Marudi station water level measures 4.12 metres compared to the 3.25 metre danger level, also indicating a downward trend.

No rainfall has been reported in the affected areas so far. – Bernama