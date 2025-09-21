Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser wins world time trial title in Kigali

SWITZERLAND’s Marlen Reusser overcame illness to win the women’s individual time trial at the Cycling Road World Championships on Sunday.

Reusser finished 51.89 seconds ahead of the rest of the field for a dominant victory in Rwanda’s capital.

She completed the 31.2 kilometre course in 43 minutes and 9.34 seconds to claim the rainbow jersey.

The Netherlands’ Anna van Bruggen secured silver with a time of 44 minutes and 1.23 seconds.

Her compatriot Demi Vollering took bronze after finishing in 44 minutes and 14.07 seconds.

Reusser upgraded to gold after finishing second in the time trial at both the 2020 and 2021 world championships.

The 33-year-old had taken bronze in the same event during the 2022 championships.

This year’s week-long championships mark the first time the event has been hosted in Africa. – Reuters