Flood situation improves in Selangor and Johor, unchanged in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Selangor and Johor has improved this morning, with fewer evacuees at temporary relief centres, while conditions in Sabah remain unchanged.

In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees dropped to 218 from 63 families, down from 353 from 100 families yesterday evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana portal, only four relief centres are still operating - Dewan Kenanga, SK Shah Alam Section 16, and SMK Section 16 in Shah Alam, as well as the Camelia Multipurpose Hall (MBSJ) in Subang Jaya.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees declined to 177 from 58 families as of 8 am today, compared to 199 from 63 families yesterday evening.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the evacuees, who are residents of Kampung Baharu Sri Gading, Kampung Parit Bengkok, Kampung Parit Kaspan, Kampung Parit Samion, Kampung Parit Haji Salleh Ros, Kampung Parit Sri Muar, Kampung Sri Pandan, and Kampung Parit Samijan, are being housed at the SMK Seri Gading relief centre in Batu Pahat.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Secretariat reported that the number of victims remains at 683 from 186 families in the Nabawan and Sook districts, as of 8 am today.

A total of 471 people from 116 families in Nabawan are staying at six relief centres, while 212 people from 70 families in Sook are sheltering at two centres.

The six relief centres in Nabawan, opened since last Friday, are at Dewan Kampung Bahagia, Dewan Serbaguna Majlis Daerah Nabawan, Balai Budaya Kabangawong, Balai Budaya Kampung Sarikan, Balai Budaya Kampung Saupi, and SK Kampung Pandiwan.

In Sook, the centres are at Dewan Kampung Membulu and Dewan SK Pekan Keningau II.

According to the statement, 30 villages in Nabawan and two in Sook were affected by the floods due to continuous rain in the interior areas of Sabah, located 174 km and 147 km south of Kota Kinabalu respectively.