Flood victims in Sabah rise to 4,555 as of tonight

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims seeking shelter at relief centres in Sabah has risen to 4,555 people from 1,493 families as of 8 pm, compared to 4,159 people from 1,362 families at 4 pm.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN Sabah), in a statement, said eight relief centres in Tenom were housing 1,162 people from 435 families.

In Beaufort, four relief centres are operational, accommodating 1,719 people from 556 families, while two centres in Membakut are sheltering 896 people from 302 families.

Additionally, two relief centres in Sook are housing 778 people from 200 families, while two centres in Keningau have been closed as evacuees have been allowed to return home.

“The number of evacuees in Beaufort and Membakut is rising, while in Sook and Tenom, the trend remains stable,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, all four relief centres accommodating 352 flood victims in the northern region were closed earlier today after floodwaters receded, allowing evacuees to return home.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN Sarawak) said the Trusan Community Hall, SJKC Chung Hwa, and SK Lintang relief centres in Trusan, Lawas were closed at 10.30 am, while the Medamit Community Hall relief centre in Limbang was shut at 12.30 pm.