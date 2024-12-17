Floods: 36 victims still at relief centre in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor remains unchanged, with 36 people from 11 families still affected as of 8 am today.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all evacuees are housed at the sole active temporary relief centre in Segamat, located at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak.

“In addition, only the Sungai Muar station in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, remains at warning level, with a reading of 8.53 metres,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that weather across nine districts in Johor is expected to be clear, except for Mersing, which is forecast to experience rain this morning.